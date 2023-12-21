Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £155,324.52 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lewis sold 45,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £155,324.52 ($196,439.26).

Andrew Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of Chemring Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £28,957.50 ($36,622.61).

Chemring Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,676.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.06. Chemring Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.95 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351 ($4.44).

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

