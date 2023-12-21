Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $149.61 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

