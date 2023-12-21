CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,819 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after buying an additional 509,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,917,000 after acquiring an additional 939,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.