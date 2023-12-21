CGN Advisors LLC Has $36.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.9% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

