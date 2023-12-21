Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Century Communities by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

