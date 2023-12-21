Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

