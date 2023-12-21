Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $108.33 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.