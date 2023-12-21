Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 1.0 %
Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
