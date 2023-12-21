BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $81.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after buying an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,423,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

