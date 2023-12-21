Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,306 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $17.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 604,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $527.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

