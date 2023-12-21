Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

PLD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.62. The company had a trading volume of 704,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

