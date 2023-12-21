Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.98 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

AECOM Trading Up 1.2 %

ACM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.45. 49,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

