Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 354,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

