Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 25.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,109,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,109,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $199,477,460. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.20. 1,582,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,581. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.