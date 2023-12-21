Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.58. 272,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,161. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

