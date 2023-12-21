BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.06. 536,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,268. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

