BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 19,181 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.26. 1,932,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,402. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

