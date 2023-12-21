BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 1,248,416 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.