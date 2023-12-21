BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 865 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.07. 328,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,302. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.