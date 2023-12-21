Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $126.13 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

