Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

