Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

