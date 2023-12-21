Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 194,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,475,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $288.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.