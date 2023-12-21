Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $942.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

