Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,029,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685,000. Angel Oak Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 52.78% of Angel Oak Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 202,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 78,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CARY opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

