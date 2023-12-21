Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.71% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $828.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

