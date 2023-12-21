Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after buying an additional 297,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Paychex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $127.86 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.