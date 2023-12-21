Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 709.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,670 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,586,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter.

RPG opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

