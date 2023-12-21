Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $66.95 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

