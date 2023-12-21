Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,024 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,470,000 after buying an additional 228,624 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 167.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 187,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 117,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,077,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

