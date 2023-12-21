Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Announces $2.19 Quarterly Dividend

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 2.1875 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 79.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %
ARBKL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.