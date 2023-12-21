Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOUS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 1.7 %

HOUS stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $834.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.