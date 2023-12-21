American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. Equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.