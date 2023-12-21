AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $185.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.08. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

