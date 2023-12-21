Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

About Ambac Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

