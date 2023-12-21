Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
