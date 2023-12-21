Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Allakos has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 3,428,359 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Allakos by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,170 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,594 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

