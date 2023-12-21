Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Increased by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 4.0% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.3 %

Albemarle stock opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

