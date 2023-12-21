Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,679 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

