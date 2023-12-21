7,560 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after buying an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.
Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:CB opened at $218.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
