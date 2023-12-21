51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.51.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 273.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

