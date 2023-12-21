3,065 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $235.62. 755,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.91. The company has a market cap of $332.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

