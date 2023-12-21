11,501 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.