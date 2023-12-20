WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Up 4.4%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 531,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,853,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get WW International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WW International

WW International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.