Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.1 %

WTW stock opened at $238.47 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

