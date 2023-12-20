WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WHF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of WHF opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 217.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

