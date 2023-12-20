Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

ADBE opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $275.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $581.01 and a 200 day moving average of $536.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.