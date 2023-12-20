Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

