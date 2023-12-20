Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.42. 108,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 707,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.10.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. On average, analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $322,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

