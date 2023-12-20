Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $350.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average is $406.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.