Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Reduced by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $438.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

